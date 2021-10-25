Hikers encouraged to take on challenge of ‘The Beast’

By Carlena Knight

Walkers, exercise buffs and hiking groups will have the opportunity to test their endurance with the upcoming ‘Release the Beast’ hike set for October 31st.

The 9.5 miles speed walk that is being put on by the 5am Walkers and Just 5 group will begin at 6:15 am from Crab Hole Liquors in Cobbs Cross and end at Mega Distributors on American Road.

One of the organisers, Patrick Spencer of Spencer’s Service Station, spoke on the event.

“We are inviting persons who take part in hikes, who walk mornings or afternoons, any sort of exercise, you are all invited to come and take part. We are going to have registration. We are planning for about Wednesday to have a registration day. We have a few prizes and surprises. We must thank the medical fraternity, the CBH’s Ms Martin and her crew. We got the official okay yesterday, and the police department should be coming along to help with the process,” Spencer said.

The former Olympian also went into brief detail of how exactly the day will commence in compliance with the Covid protocols.

“We are hoping for maybe about 40 persons, and what happen now we are going to be moving off persons in stages of five. So, we are going to have five persons move off and then wait a bit and then another five move off. We are not all going to move off at the same time because of the protocols. We will sanitise, and when we get to the destination of course, we will try and abide by all of the regulations,” he mentioned.

Registration is $10 and interested persons can call Spencer at 725-4879, Daley at 722-3699 or Lidia at 732-1770. This is the second straight year the group is hosting this event.