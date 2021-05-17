Hike to honour fire officer who died after freak accident

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver at the forefront of the hike

Fire officer David Roberts died last month in hospital after more than two weeks in intensive care

Participants walked from Galleon Beach through the Carpenter Rock Trail and back

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Fire officers and hikers banded together to walk from Galleon Beach through the Carpenter Rock Trail and back, in honour of fallen officer and avid hiker David Roberts.

Dozens of hikers descended upon the trail on Sunday morning in memory of Roberts, who lost his life on April 23 after being involved in a freak accident at VC Bird International Airport.

Police officer Michael Mason, who also took part in the event, told Observer yesterday that the walk was more than just a tribute.

“It is a representation of a person who impacted the lives of many people, both within the workplace and in the Christian faith. He was a good person. He would encourage you,” Mason recalled.

Mason said Roberts hiked every weekend and “because of that we got together and decided to hike in remembrance of his life and invited other people who he did these hikes with”, Mason explained.

The late fire officer, he said, will also be remembered as a man of virtue with a righteous stance on many matters.

“He would stand up against wrongdoing. We could rely on him and, knowing he was that type of person, we will always remember him,” he added.

Chief Fire Officer Elvis Weaver said he was pleased at the large turnout for yesterday’s event.

“Kudos to those who organised the hike. It was well attended. I saw his family members and also people from his church. I am pleased with how everything turned out,” Weaver said.

Roberts was test driving a fire truck when it crashed at the airport on April 6. He spent several weeks in the Intensive Care Unit before his death.

Chief Weaver told Observer that investigations into the cause of the crash remain ongoing.

“There is a team looking into the cause of the accident, including to see if there was any fault with the truck itself,” he added.