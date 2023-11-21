High Surf Warning Issued for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, and British Virgin Islands

- Advertisement -

A high surf warning will be in effect from Wednesday morning until Friday for Barbuda, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands, and from Wednesday afternoon until Friday for Antigua.

The warning, issued by the Meteorological Office, highlights the anticipated impact of moderate long-period swells in the area, posing hazardous conditions, particularly along northern and north-facing coastlines.

The affected locations include reefs and mainly exposed coastlines with relatively shallow, gentle to moderately sloping nearshore areas.

The significant wave heights are expected to range from 2.1 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 feet), occasionally reaching near 4.0 meters (13 feet), with swell periods of 10 to 15 seconds. The swells, originating from the north at 1.8 to 2.7 meters (6 to 9 feet) and occasionally higher, are likely to result in breaking swells of over 3 meters (over 10 feet).

The warning emphasizes the potential for dangerous battering surfs, exceeding 3 meters (10 feet), creating very hazardous conditions.

This situation is conducive to the formation of dangerous rip currents. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are expected due to high tides combined with onshore wind and swell actions.

The potential impacts range from loss of life and injuries to beachgoers to disruptions in marine recreation and businesses, financial losses, and damage to coral reefs.

The public is strongly advised not to enter the waters of the warning areas, and caution is urged for individuals near rocky and coastal structures along the affected coastlines.

Rip currents, powerful channels of water flowing away from the shore, may occur, especially at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties, and piers. Those caught in a rip current are advised to relax and float, avoiding swimming against the current. If unable to escape, facing the shore and calling or waving for help is recommended.

Forecaster: Dale Destin