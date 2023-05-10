‘High-risk’ Carnival events face the axe amid efforts to curb youth violence

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Youth violence has become a chilling topic that has left many living in fear.

And although it is not a new issue, the current upsurge in blatant acts of violence by young people is especially concerning with Carnival 2023 on the horizon.

Officials are now left to consider cancelling or relocating events, along with other serious actions.

Yesterday, Minister of Education and Creative Industries Daryll Matthew met with parties including police and defence force officials, promoters, artistes and more.

Acting Police Commissioner Albert Wade began the discussion by making it clear that tackling youth violence should be everybody’s business.

“What can the parents do to curb the violence? What can the community do to curb the violence? What can the schools do to reinforce and curb this violence?” Wade asked.

“If we don’t get the buy-in of everyone, communities, parents, it’s going to be in vain,” he added.

Matthew put forward three suggestions to include an anonymous tip line for youngsters who want to give information to the police discreetly, as well as beginning random searches on a daily basis.

The minister also proposed a major national campaign.

“Get everyone involved, the promoters, the soca artistes, the festivals office, the political parties, the different NGOs, popular young persons who want to speak out about it,” he said.

Minister Matthew said the goal is to “let the perpetrators know that they are outnumbered and we live in a society where no one accepts it and we don’t want it so they ought to feel uncomfortable”.

Head of the Insane Mas’ Troupe Lenroy Browne was also very vocal about his concerns.

He said that in addition to checking IDs at events and turning away youngsters under 18, laws may need to be put in place to clamp down on adults who encourage criminal behaviour among young people.

Browne said that parents, for example, need to be held accountable.

“If we are not held accountable, we are not going to see change so there has to be laws that when a child commits an act, just as how they are held accountable, somebody else has to be held accountable and then we are going to start to look at things differently because we are feeling it,” he posited.

He also emphasised the need for a facility for delinquent boys and girls, equipped with professionals to help them overcome their personal issues.

Chief of Defence Staff, Colonel Telbert Benjamin, suggested that high risk events be cancelled, an idea that was backed by many of those present.

He said, “If you have a youth event and that youth event is deemed to be high risk, it shouldn’t be happening. If you have an event that is youth-based and it is high risk, it shouldn’t be happening. That’s the bottom line.”

Minister Matthew disclosed that it is very likely that at least one youth event scheduled for this year’s Carnival will be cancelled, specifically mentioning Youth Rave.

Both Benjamin and Wade also recommended that events like J’ouvert be moved to one secure location that can be easily monitored.

The various stakeholders are set to meet individually before banding together to create a comprehensive proposal to tackling youth violence.

Thereafter, another consultation should be held.