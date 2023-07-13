High performing Grade Six student dreams of becoming a vet

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The third placed student in the recent Grade Six National Assessment has told Observer of her dreams of becoming a veterinarian.

Elanya Tanner, a student of the Baptist Academy, received a score of 374 out of 400, having also placed first in the country for Science and Mathematics.

On yesterday’s Observer AM show, the youngster recalled the moment she heard her hard work had paid off.

“I was lost for words. So basically, I was in my room crocheting and I heard my sister crying and I immediately knew what it was, so I dashed out of my room so I could talk to her, and she was still crying, and she told me I came third in the island,” Tanner said.

She also spoke of her passion for animals.

“I have this little puppy at home; every time he is sick or needs any help, I am always there for him, and it just brings me so much joy to help him out so that is why I want to be a vet,” Tanner remarked.

Her big sister Raysheana Benjamin said hearing the news of her sibling’s success had been “a surreal moment” for her and the family.

“We know that she is a hard worker and very self-sufficient, it was just an overwhelming feeling and a big win not only for my sister but for my mother and I,” Benjamin said.

Mother Esther Hodge spoke about her daughter’s attitude towards her studies and activities.

“She has a little routine, sometimes she will come home and listen to her music and do her crocheting and dance around because she likes dancing, and then she will sit down and do her homework on her own,” Hodge revealed, adding that she often helps by quizzing her daughter on her subjects.

Benjamin also highlighted the importance of sibling support in life.

“She asked me the day of the results, ‘what if I don’t come in the Top 100?’ and I said that you will be still celebrated the same; it doesn’t matter because the point is you did your best and you know that you did your best,” she said.

“In terms of supporting her, it is always good to motivate your siblings and believe in them and their dreams. Even if they feel a little bit down, it is good to uplift them and reward them when they do well.”