High Court trial for woman accused of wounding man at West Bus Station

By Latrishka Thomas

Some time after May, a woman charged with wounding a man in West Bus Station will go before a judge in the High Court to answer to the alleged crime.

Twenty-four-year-old Shenelle Henry of Bathlodge allegedly wounded Nigel Tanner, 33, of Liberta in February last year.

It is said that the complainant, some friends and the accused, were drinking at the Tico Bar one evening when the complainant became intoxicated.

He reportedly left the bar and went to sleep near a storage container in the vicinity of the West Bus Station terminal.

Tanner was awakened by a hand in his pocket and that hand turned out to be that of the accused.

When he inquired about what she was doing, Henry apparently told him that she had no money and kept pulling on his pocket until they began to struggle.

The defendant then allegedly took a knife and stabbed him twice, once in his shoulder and the other in his chest.

Another individual was said to have intervened and contacted the police and the Emergency Medical Services.

Henry was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding the complainant.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh committed the matter in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court.