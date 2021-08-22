High Court to decide on bail for others charged with Greenaway murder

Next month, High Court Judge Colin Williams will decide whether three law enforcement officers accused of killing Bruce Greenaway will be allowed back into the public while they await trial.

Last Friday, lawyers for the accused made submissions on behalf of their clients as to why they should be granted bail.

The court will consider these applications before delivering its decision on September 3.

Four law enforcement officers accused of Bruce Greenaway’s murder

Armal Warner, (pictured on the bottom right) a soldier attached to the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) was the first to be granted bail by Justice Colin Williams on Friday morning in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

Warner, who is represented by Attorney Andrew O’ Kola was asked to provide two sureties who have property valued at least $40,000.

He was also ordered to sign in at the nearest police station once a week, surrender his travel documents and inform the court before he relocates to a different address. The accused would also forfeit his bail if he commits any other offence.

Police officer, Jason Modeste, and three other members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force – including Warner, Shakiel Thomas and Aliyah Martin are believed to have strangled the father of two sometime in April.

Bruce Greenaway with his two children

Greenaway’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13, a few days after his family reported him missing.

The quartet were all denied bail when they first applied.

Attorney O’Kola represents both Warner and Thomas, Wendel Robinson represents Modeste, and Lawrence Daniels is Martin’s lawyer.