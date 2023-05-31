High Court closed temporarily for treatment of court rooms for allergens

- Advertisement -

A number of cases currently before the High Court will have to be postponed for a while longer, as efforts continue to have the courtrooms at the Parliament Drive building properly cleaned and sanitised.

Last Monday, the courtroom that housed the Bruce Greenaway murder trial was forcibly closed after court staff and jurors complained about the presence of mould, and that it was hindering them properly executing their duties.

The entire court building was then closed later on Wednesday to allow for it to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised.

Legal Affairs Minister Steadroy Benjamin told our newsroom late last week that work was ongoing to clean the rooms and that the building would likely be ready for court operations to resume yesterday.

However, it appears there is still more work to be done, as a public statement from the High Court yesterday advised that the court will be closed to the general public from Tuesday May 30, until Friday, June 2.

The statement said the closure was to “facilitate the treatment of the courtrooms for allergens.”

It further informed that all matters in the Criminal Division are adjourned until Monday, June 5, while all matters in the Civil and Family Division will continue to be heard remotely unless otherwise stated.