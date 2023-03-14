Higgins gets century for Dredgers as softball association 10 overs league bowls off

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Mervin Higgins blasted three fours and 14 sixes on his way to 106 as Dredgers defeated Old Road by 103 in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) T/10 Competition which bowled off at venues across Antigua on Sunday.

Higgins’ knock represented more than 50 percent of Dredgers’ total as they amassed 136 for three in their 10 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. Hezekiah Weston led the bowling for Old Road with two wickets for 13 runs in two overs.

Old Road, who only fielded seven players, were then routed for just 33 runs in 8.2 overs. There were two wickets each for Zach Thomas and Vernal Isadore who bagged two for four and two for 13 respectively.

There was victory as well for Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force Warriors who defeated Sisserou by 34 runs.

Batting fist after winning the toss, Warriors posted 113 for four in their 10 overs with Vaughn Charles hitting a top score of 63 and Theodore Benjamin making 34. Ernest Sergenton was best with ball for the opponents, claiming two wickets for 16 runs in two overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Sisserou were restricted to 79 for seven from 9.4 overs. Thagman Gamchand top scored with 23 not out while Anthony Mathurin contributed with 16 runs. Malik Marcellin and Quincy France both bagged two wickets bowling for Warriors.

Meanwhile, Randino Turners just missed his half century by one run, hitting 49 not out as Buckley’s 3J’s defeated PMS by 10 wickets. Denley Thomas contributed with 39 not out as 3J’s reached 88 without loss in 5.1 overs, overhauling PMS’ total of 87 for three in their 10 overs. Denfield Roach and Kenny Benjamin made 30 and 19 not out respectively.

In other matches played on Sunday, strictly Business beat ABDF Warriors by eight wickets, Bullets defeated Flyers 300 by nine wickets and Jennings Rockets beat Flyers by one wicket. There was victory as well for Flyers over Enforcers by eight wickets, Potters beat Clippers by 10 wickets and Old Road had the better of 300 by 26 runs.