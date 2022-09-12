Higgins and Charles hit centuries to lead Dredgers to huge win in tape ball cricket￼

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Centuries by Mervin Higgins and Melvin Charles propelled Dredgers to a huge 147 runs triumph over Sisserou in the LL Supply Ltd, IBSC Tape Ball T20 Summer Classic on Sunday.

Playing at Potters, Higgins slammed 10 fours and 10 sixes on his way to 123 while Charles hammered five fours and 11 sixes in his 111 not out to carry Dredgers to an intimidating 247 for two after they had won the toss and elected to bat.

Julian Charles was the only bowler of note for the opposition, picking up one wicket for 34 runs in four overs.

Sisserou were then routed for 100 in 17.5 overs with their best effort coming from Isiah Viville who made 19 not out.

Jedidiah Martin was the pick of the bowlers for Dredgers, claiming three wickets for 17 runs in four overs. There were two wickets each for Javaughn James who bagged two for 12 and Zach Thomas who snatched two for 22 bowling for the victors.

Also at Potters, PMS defeated Flyers by 14 runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, PMS posted 147 all out in 19.5 overs with Peter Bellafonti hitting a top score of 44. His knock included one four and six sixes.

Orden Haywood was the top bowler for the opposition, picking up three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Wendell Burton, (2/17), T’noy Andrew (2/23) and Ajahrie Joseph (2/29), all bowled well for Flyers.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Flyers were 133 for eight before their allotment of 20 overs elapsed. Dwayne George made 25 while Joele Jacobs was 17 not out. Kenny Benjamin claimed three wickets for 15 runs while Ashfield Weatherhead also bagged three wickets but for 26 runs both bowling for PMS.

Meanwhile at the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), Buckleys 3J’s beat Bolans Blasters by 43 runs.

Batting first, Blasters 3J’s raised 131 for seven from 20 overs with Nigel Fergus hitting three fours and five sixes in his 54 not out. Zavear Otto also batted not out for 32 runs. Dwayne Fordyce was the pick of the bowlers for Blasters with three for 20 in three overs while Hughon Tonge snatched two for 12 in four overs.

Blasters then fell short in their chase, getting to 88 before being bowled out in 16. 3 overs. Jarel Phillip top scored with 31. Otto was the leading bowler for 3J’s, claiming three for 20 in three overs. Gregson Merrick and Kadeem Phillip had identical figures of two wickets for two runs in two overs.

In the other match played at the Antigua Grammar School, VIP defeated TG Welding & Fabricate Underdogs by 12 runs.

Batting first, VIP made 126 for 8 with 31 from Shamar Pereira. Durpaul Rambrich picked up three wickets for 26 runs in four overs for Underdogs.

In reply, Underdogs were restricted to 114 for seven in their 20 overs with Vishual Gobin hitting 34 and Charanlal Ramjohn making 28.