Higgins’ 95 propels Dredgers while Bullets win in mixed T10 softball cricket

By Neto Baptiste

Dredgers and Bullets were comfortable winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) T10 Mixed Competition when they clashed at different venues on Thursday night.

Playing at home, Dredgers Mixed defeated Sisserou by 74 runs. Winning the toss and opting to bat, Dredgers posted 133 for one from their 10 overs with Mervin Higgins falling just five runs short of a century at 95, slamming five fours and 10 maximums in the process. Sacha Michael was the top female runs getter for Dredgers with 15 not out.

In their chase, Sisserou Mixed were restricted to just 59 for two in their allotted 10 overs. Isaiah Viville top-scored with 36 not out, and Sherilyn Watkins picked up one wicket for four runs in one over.

Meanwhile, in Powell’s, Bullets Mixed beat PMS Mixed by 89 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Bullets Mixed reached 154 for two from their 10 overs. Deran Benta led the charge with 79 runs, hitting two fours and 10 sixes. Essan Warner contributed with a half century of his own, making 51 with eight sixes.

PMS were then restricted to just 65 for four in their 10 overs with Eusi Kingston and Kushana David both batting not out on 19 and 13 runs respectively. There was one wicket each for Benta and Yolanda Celestine.