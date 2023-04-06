Here’s to a blessed Easter

- Advertisement -

The Easter season is the most solemn, and yet the most joyful commemoration on the Christian calendar. It is a time of sober reflection on our Redeemer’s agony in Gethsemane – His betrayal and His decision to take upon Himself the sins of the world. Of course, it was not easy. At one point, he beseeched the Father, “If it be possible, let this cup pass from me. . .” but then, he resigned himself to fulfilling the great plan of salvation with the words, “Nevertheless, not my will, but Thy will be done . . .” Upon His crucifixion, he shouted, “It is finished!” meaning that mankind’s debt of sin was paid in full; mankind’s redemption was complete.

It is a wonderful story that imbues us with a hope for tomorrow. Because our Redeemer died and rose again, we too can rise again to live forever with Him. We are no longer doomed to eternal damnation. (Yes, we here at NEWSCO are familiar with the scriptures)

In many countries around the world at this special time of year, birds on the wing erupt in song, lilies bloom. Tulips, hydrangeas, hyacinths and daffodils burst forth in sweet profusion. It is as if heaven and nature are in sync with the joy of Easter, its wonderful significance. Let a thousand flowers bloom, indeed! They are proclaiming victory over sickness, suffering, bad treatment, and abuse, and so on and so forth.

Sadly, for us here in Antigua and Barbuda, this Easter season is overshadowed by the bad treatment meted out to the O’ Marde family down in Booby Alley this past Tuesday evening. We believe that there could have been a kinder and gentler way to handle the impasse between the authorities and the recalcitrant family. But alas, no. Seems, everything in our fair State has been reduced to high drama – a confrontation between this uncaring and belligerent Administration, and the people. The simplest thing is a street brawl, big cussin’ (Ask Eli Fuller) and argument in the spirit of our Street-Brawler-in-Chief who can ‘tump people in dey mout,’ and is known for declaring, “Meh no fraid aryou.” (Oooohhhh! We’re so scared!) Clearly, there is no love lost between the government and the governed. Especially down in Point, where only a few weeks ago, they waved their hands and winked-up at the distribution of . . . uh . . . thirty pieces of silver . . . and shouted “Hosanna,” proclaiming, “We have no king but He of a High Place; give us Barabbas.” Good grief! How quickly things change.

We are willing to wager, that many who gave this feckless Administration the benefit of the doubt on January 18, holding their noses and casting a vote for Labour, are now regretting that vote. They thought that they were getting wine and water, instead, they are getting sponges filled with wormwood and gall. Clearly, the longer that this Administration stays in office, the more its ineptitude and inability to deliver on promises, and the most basic of services, is being revealed. NOBODY, but nobody is satisfied at its performance. Sigh!

Meanwhile, tomorrow, even as we reflect on our Lord’s descent into the earthly grave, we cannot help but think of our African brothers and sisters who lost their lives in a descent into a watery grave. What an enormous tragedy! And this spineless and thick-skulled Administration proclaims that it bears no responsibility for the loss of life, never mind that they were the ones who bought a share in the airline in which the Africans came; never mind that the Africans were feted and welcomed to our shores by those in high places, who knew full well that Antigua was not their final destination. They knew that the Africans would seek, by any means necessary, to eventually make their way to the American mainland. To pretend otherwise is disingenuous, and quite frankly, cowardly.

On this Easter 2023, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the many bereaved African families in Cameroon. We feel their pain. Mama Africa, behold thy sons! May their souls rest in peace with our ancestors.

This Easter weekend, we will fly our kites, and eat ducana and saltfish. We will frolick in the ocean, the same ocean where our brothers and sisters perished. It will be a poignant moment. We will think of those who left our shores with a bright hope for tomorrow. We will think of those who will plead innocence and beg for forgiveness because they ‘knew not what they were doing.’ They were duped. So they say. Much like Pontius Pilate, they will attempt to wash their hands, declaring that ‘They find no fault in themselves. . .’ Yeah, right. . .

Folks, here’s to a good Easter 2023 from the NEWSCO family. May the blessings of the Almighty fall fresh on us all.

