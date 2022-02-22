Henry denied century as Crushers silence Bolans Blasters

By Neto Baptiste

Pigotts Crushers’ Kadeem Henry came within one run of his century but was left stranded after running out of partners in his team’s 28 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 on Sunday.

Henry cracked six fours and four sixes in his 99 not out to carry Crushers to 204 for 10 in 38.2 overs. Tishorn Martin was the pick of the bowlers for Bolans Blasters after claiming three for 45 in 7.2 overs.

In reply, Bolans Blasters fell short of their target at 176 for nine in their allotment of 40 overs. Dwayne Fordyce top scored with 38 runs. There were two wickets each for Vincent Shadrach Jr, Elroy Francis Jr, Demari Benta and Henry as Crushers claimed their second straight victory over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Empire Nation rebounded from a shock defeat to Bolans Blasters on Saturday with a five-wicket victory over PIC Liberta Blackhawks.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Blackhawks posted 153 for seven in their 40 overs with their best effort coming from Uri Smith who made 36. Linton Africa proved effective with the ball for the visitors claiming three for 23 in eight overs.

Empire then raced to 154 for five in just 27.5 overs, taking just one hour and 46 minutes to get the job done.

Juari Edwards top-scored with 38 runs while Smith was on target for Blackhawks, picking up three for 18 in eight overs.

Also on Sunday, New Winthorpes Lions defeated CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles by three wickets. Batting first, Bethesda were all out for 184 with a top score of 37 from Timmo Thomas. Ishmael Peters bagged four wickets for 37 runs in eight overs bowling for the visitors.

In reply, Lions roared to 187 for seven in 39.4 overs. Ian Eusebe led the charge with a half century (55) while Peters and Shavon Moore made 41 and 40 runs respectively. Deran Benta and Jawakie Joseph each claimed two wickets for Bethesda.

In other matches played on Sunday, All Saints Pythons defeated Jennings Tigers by 23 runs while Massy United Insurance Combined Schools defeated Rising Sun Spartans by 101 runs.