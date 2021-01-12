Helping us to breathe better

Spread the love













Zinnia Apparicio, owner and CEO of Essentials by Zee — a small local business that specialises in surgical masks for adults and children, recently donated masks to two learning institutions as a give back initiative.

The Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) and the Princess Margaret School (PMS) were the recipients of these timely donations. The masks were presented to Dr Colin Greene, the Principal of Apparicio’s alma mater, PMS, and the Principal of IBWSS, Ms Ursula Willock.

Dr Greene expressed his delight that one of his former students made such a timely donation to the school, while Ms Willock also thanked Apparicio for such a thoughtful gesture, and expressed the hope that other companies will follow suit in assisting to help in protecting the nation against Covid-19.