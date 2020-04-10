Helping the nation fight coronavirus

A plane-load of life-saving equipment donated by the Jumby Bay Fund has arrived in Antigua and Barbuda.



The supplies include eight ventilators (Philips Trilogy 100), along with eight ventilator rolling stands and four extra battery packs.



The donation also includes more than 18,000 KN95 face masks, 15,000 three-layer surgical masks, 40 CPAP full face masks for ventilator use, plus extra tubing and vents.



“The Jumby Bay Fund is very pleased to continue to help the people of Antigua and Barbuda, especially in these unprecedented times,” a spokesman told Observer.



He added that the donation would be followed up shortly with another project to help the nation



The Jumby Bay Fund was set up in April 2014 to support various charitable projects across the country.

The non-profit association is led by a board of directors comprised of Jumby Bay Island homeowners who volunteer their time and energy.