Help solve the latest killing

Anyone with information about the shooting death of Babu Jardine can help to solve the case and is urged to report it, confidentially, to the police by calling the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913/4 or the nearest police station, lawmen said.

Jardine, the father of one, was shot in the abdomen in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night, and, according to police, they had no suspects in custody up to last evening.

While gunshots rang out in Villa Tuesday night when Jardine was killed, fear gripped many residents who told OBSERVER media yesterday that they ran for cover in their homes instead of going outside to see what had happened, at least not for an hour until they felt safe again.

A grandmother in the area, who did not want her name published, said the 31-year-old man was in his home at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle drove up and the occupant(s) fired two gunshots into the property.

“I turned off my lights because these things happen every minute in this area, and me and my family have to stay safe,” she said, pointing to an offspring and a grandchild. “It wasn’t even 9 o’clock yet.”

According to that resident, the place was quiet for a short while and then “about 12 more shots were fired, bam, bam, bam…just one after the other, and then the place was quiet. But we [weren’t] sure if it was safe because after the first two shots, it was quiet. We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Another resident in the area said he heard “plenty shots,” but did not know where the sound was coming from.

He said it wasn’t until “about 9:30” when residents started coming out of their homes and talking about the gunshots they had heard that “somebody say de boy get shot.”

