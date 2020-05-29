Help for the elderly

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams (right) presents over $7,000 worth of hand sanitisers to Minister of Social Transformation Dean Jonas. The items, donated by the Mill Reef Fund, are intended for use by the ministry’s 160 caregivers who attend to the elderly in Antigua and Barbuda. Sir Rodney reiterated the importance of strict adherence to the protocols in place to reduce transmission of Covid-19, to include frequent use of hand sanitisers, especially in cases where caregivers are required to interact with older citizens who are at high risk of contracting the virus. Minister Jonas expressed his appreciation to the Governor General and the Mill Reef Fund and noted that the donation was very timely. (Photo from Office of the Governor General)