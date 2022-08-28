Help for cancer patients

- Advertisement -

Cancer services at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre have been given a boost to the tune of EC$5,000 thanks to JCI Antigua.

The youth service organisation donated the money to the hospital’s Oncology Department.

“The work of the department deserves recognition and assistance so we are happy to give to the unit,” said JCI’s Collet Gordon.

Pictured from left are oncologist Dr Hanybal Yazigi, JCI Antigua’s Chairperson Collet Gordon, JCI Antigua’s President Shenique Barry, and Vice-President of JCI West Indies Shawn Benoit. (Photo contributed)