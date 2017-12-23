Help find this missing woman

The police, along with the family of 33-year old Dwannia Lake of Scotts Hill is seeking the help of the public in knowing her whereabouts.

She was last seen driving her black Subaru motor car registration number A47524 on Friday 22nd December. She is approximately 5ft 8inches in height, fair in complexion, medium built with long natural hair.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or family members at 774-5145