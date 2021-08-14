Heavy rainfall across the Lesser and Greater Antilles a concern – NHC

As of 5 pm Tropical Storm Grace weakened from 45 mph to 40 mph, however the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says heavy rainfall across the Lesser and Greater Antilles will be a concern in the coming days.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in the Leeward Islands tonight, and in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Grace is expected to produce three to six inches of rain over the northern Leeward Islands and Virgin Islands.

The NHC says this rainfall may produce scattered areas of flash and urban flooding.

While over in Puerto Rico, three to six inches with isolated maximum totals of eight inches is likely. Heavy rainfall in these areas could lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding and possible mudslides.

Over Haiti – which Saturday morning was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake – and the Dominican Republic, four to seven inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding and possible mudslides from Monday into Tuesday.

By mid to late next week heavy rainfall from this system could impact portions of Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida.

At 5pm the storm was located about 55 miles East South East of Guadeloupe.

Grace is moving quickly toward the west near 26 mph and a move toward the west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, near or over the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and then near or over Haiti Monday night.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two. Grace is likely to weaken while it moves near and across the Greater Antilles Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles to the north of the center.