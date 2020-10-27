Heartbreak for parents as baby Grace dies

Spread the love













Three-month-old baby Grace Goodwin has died a day after her parents reached out to the public for financial help in the hope of getting surgery to save her.

Grace was born on July 9 to proud parents Terrence and Nastassia Goodwin.

Her father confirmed to Observer media that she passed away at around 6.30am today in hospital.

Observer reported yesterday that Grace was suffering from a congenital heart defect which worsened to the point that she was placed on life support at Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

The family was seeking financial assistance to cover the cost of travel to Barbados for a test which could have led to possible surgery.

The grieving father said he was extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the public. He also stated that the monies collected thus far would be used to offset some of the funeral costs.

The couple also has a two-year daughter.