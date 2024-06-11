Heart & Stroke Foundation welcomes donation of wheelchairs

- Advertisement -

The Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank recently donated two wheelchairs to the country’s Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The donation was made to the group’s President Dr Georgette Meade, on the heels of Stroke Awareness Month which concluded in May.

“We are pleased to make this donation to a worthy cause,” ECAB’s Marketing & Communications Officer Jessica Russell said.

“Thanks to your activism, particularly during Stroke Awareness Month, we have become more sensitised to the needs of individuals recovering from the dreadful impact of a stroke.”

Dr Meade expressed gratitude saying, “There are individuals who have mobility challenges following a stroke and we know these wheelchairs will help to make their lives easier. We thank ECAB for this gesture and we look forward to working with ECAB in the future.”

The Heart and Stroke Foundation is a non- profit organisation committed to the welfare and needs of individuals suffering from heart disease and stroke in Antigua and Barbuda.