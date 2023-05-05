Heart and Stroke Foundation mascot ‘Arter’ raising smiles and awareness in nation’s schools

- Advertisement -

It’s never too early to learn about the role diet and exercise play in staving off illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.

And what better way to drive the message home than with the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s eye-catching, larger than life mascot Arter?

The vibrant character – officially unveiled in February – has started his visits to the nation’s schools, raising both smiles and awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

With almost half (48 percent) of the country’s population overweight or obese according to a 2019 World Health Organization report, Foundation members hope to reverse the trend by targeting Antigua and Barbuda’s children.

Arter was accompanied on his mission to the TN Kirnon Primary, St John’s Catholic Primary and the Seventh-Day Adventist School by Foundation President Dr Georgette Meade and fellow medics Dr Monica Osborne-Stevens and Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis. Also joining the team were an army of additional medical colleagues, nurses and volunteers keen to lend a hand.

“The children were very excited to see Arter and we have been making his visits as interactive as possible. Arter holds up placards that offer choices of water or soda, fruits or chips, exercise or video games, and the children shout out which they prefer. They then see Arter making the appropriate choice,” cardiologist Dr Meade explains.

Children at TN Kirnon Primary, St John’s Catholic Primary and the Seventh-Day Adventist School enjoyed visits from Arter, Heart and Stroke Foundation members and volunteers (Photos courtesy Heart and Stroke Foundation)

The Foundation has also created a fun jingle instructing kids to eat their greens and drink water in order to grow strong and healthy.

Next stop is Grace Christian Academy on May 12.

The aim is to visit every school in the country starting with the primary schools, Dr Meade says.

“To help control non-communicable diseases (NCDs) we want to see a change in culture in terms of what the children eat. Our poor nutrition is the primary reason for health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes so we are targeting the very youngest in society,” she explains.

“I know we won’t see change right away but we feel they are getting the message.”

The school visits also include screening teachers and other staff for body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. More than 100 have already been screened.

Just five of the 40 staff tested at the Seventh-Day Adventist School had normal BMI with the remainder overweight or obese, says Foundation member Dr Osborne-Stevens.

Foundation President, cardiologist Dr Georgette Meade, with Arter (Photo courtesy Heart and Stroke Foundation)

“We had doctors and dieticians on hand who were able to give more in-depth nutritional advice such as the importance of filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables.

“We also discussed the need to follow up abnormal numbers for cholesterol and blood pressure etc, and what lifestyle changes to take to decrease the need for meds,” she explains.

“My consultation line grew very long because the teachers were asking so many questions. It was really well received.”

Dr Osborne-Stevens, of MOS Medical Services, describes NCDs as “a pandemic throughout the world”.

“Persons run here and there for medication but it always comes back to two fundamental things – what we put in our mouths and physical exercise.

“I tell my patients to find an exercise they love – look up Zumba videos on YouTube, dance, swim, hike, do yoga. If it’s boring for you, try something else until you find something you enjoy.

“Everyone should aim to do at least 30 minutes of exercise a day. We are driving home the lifestyle changes because that’s what will change the narrative of our NCDs,” she adds.

Paediatrician Dr Belle-Jarvis says an innovative approach is key to encourage children to make healthy choices.

“Arter acts as a role model; the placards help the kids visualise the choices and then they see him making the right one.

“It lets them see this is a choice they need to make in their own life. We are trying to empower our children so even if they find themselves in an environment that’s not advocating a healthy lifestyle, they will still do what’s right,” Dr Belle-Jarvis, a friend of the Foundation, explains.

Students are also given Arter stickers that depict him drinking water, eating fruits and exercising.

“The kids can stick them on the wall or in their books to act as a visual reminder and show their parents this is what Arter does,” the paediatrician says.

Dr Belle-Jarvis says the screening for teachers helps them impart their knowledge onto their young charges.

“For many of the teachers, the tests were an eye-opener; they were surprised to learn they weren’t as healthy as they thought.

“I have to commend the Foundation on its efforts as they have the potential to make a long-term difference. Healthy children become healthy adults,” she adds.

NCDs are the leading cause of death worldwide and represent an emerging global health threat. Deaths from NCDs now exceed all communicable disease deaths combined.

Worldwide, more than six million people die each year of stroke; 80 percent of strokes are caused by lifestyle and thus are largely preventable. May is Stroke Awareness Month.

The non-profit Heart and Stroke Foundation was established in February 2020 to act as a voice and support system for patients and their families, raise funds, stage events, and carry out medical research.

Visit the Foundation online at https://www.facebook.com/heartandstroke.ag and https://www.instagram.com/heartandstrokeag/for more information.