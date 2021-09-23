25.7 C
Hearing pushed back for man accused of killing partner
The Big Stories

Hearing pushed back for man accused of killing partner

Linsome Boyd

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The committal hearing for the Cashew Hill man charged with killing mother-of-three, Althea Henry, has been delayed for another three months.

Linsome Boyd, 53, was charged in March with the murder of the Passport Division worker, and the attempted murder of her son, Tajma Francis, 21, after the body of 47-year-old Henry was discovered at her Cashew Hill home on the afternoon of June 20 with what appeared to be multiple wounds.

The woman, who was discovered by a passerby, was reportedly lying on a piece of cardboard in a bushy area with a large, blood-splattered rock next to her head.

Her son was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his upper body and left eye, allegedly received during an altercation with the accused.

Several pieces of evidence had been seized and taken to the police station as part of investigations into the alleged case of domestic violence.

Jamaican-born Boyd appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday, but the committal hearing was adjourned until January 19.

On that day, he will find out if the police have mounted enough evidence against him to send the matter to the higher court for trial or a guilty plea.

