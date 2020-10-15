Health officials dispel rumours they were infected with Covid-19

Spread the love













Health Minister Molwyn Joseph has rebuffed rumours that he recently contracted the Covid-19 virus.

The minister addressed the matter during a news conference this week. “I would define it as a malicious attempt by political operatives in this country to create a distraction from the work that is being done by the ministry of health,” Joseph said.

Interestingly, Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin says she too was subject to a similar allegation.

“I too can say like you [MP Joseph], I was told that I was positive with Covid two weeks ago, something that bothered my two sons, one in Canada and one in Alabama. They were annoyed [thinking] I’m sick with Covid and never told them anything. The street doctors did,” the health boss added.