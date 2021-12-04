25.8 C
St John's
Saturday, 04 December, 2021
Health Ministry announces booster vaccines for specific groups

A booster is an additional dose of a vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot/shots has begun to decrease over time (Photo courtesy NBC News)

PRESS RELEASE – The Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the honourable Sir Molwyn Joseph announces that the Ministry will begin the administering of Covid-19 booster vaccines on Monday 6th December 2021 to specific groups. 

This policy is being implemented by the Government on the heels of recommendations made by the National COVID-19 Vaccination Technical Working Group and Senior Medical Technicians within the Ministry.

The additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to the most vulnerable and at risk groups within the society in the first instance. These include Healthcare Providers such as Doctors, Nurses, Radiologists, Pharmacist and Emergency Medical Technicians. 


Focus is also being placed on immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients, renal dialysis and transplant patients, persons living with HIV/AIDS and persons receiving immune-suppressive therapy.


Once the vaccine programme progresses, those individuals 60 years and over will be prioritized including those individuals living in long-term care facilities. 


In order to be considered eligible for the booster vaccine, one must have received their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single dose of a one-dose vaccine at least six (6) months ago. 


The additional vaccine doses will be administered at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre and the Villa Polyclinic from Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.

They will also be administered at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center for these special groups.

