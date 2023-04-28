Health Minister says no one will be denied care, as cancer centre prepares to close its doors

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Plans are in place to ensure that doors to the country’s cancer centre are reopened shortly after its closure at the end of the month, Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph has promised.

The minister provided more clarity yesterday on the procedures ahead in a bid to quell the fears of many, especially cancer patients who depend on the eight-year-old facility for treatment.

The centre’s principals previously notified the government that the facility will cease operations at the end of April if they are unable to secure a US$15 million investment needed to keep it afloat.

“The closure of the cancer centre will not result in any deprivation of service to the people who need therapy, I guarantee that,” the minister assured.

“What it will do is, it will incur additional cost to the government because we will now have to send people abroad and we are hoping that will be for a very brief period of time,” he continued.

The minister recently revealed that patients currently undergoing radiotherapy will be sent to a facility in the Bahamas which is owned by Dr Conville Brown, the main principal behind the cancer centre here.

Joseph said on Thursday the government has explored additional options through the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS).

“We are now sending patients to Suriname and Columbia; it is where you will get quality service and cost-effectiveness,” Minister Joseph said.

As it relates to the costs of airfare and accommodations for patients needing care overseas, he said MBS routinely carries out due diligence with such individuals before designing support to meet their requirements.

Patients with medical insurance will have to foot the cost upfront.

“We have had experience in this before we had a cancer centre. We were sending people all over the world before the cancer centre.

“The same standard of support will be maintained. I do not think anybody in Antigua should be worried they will be placed in a position where they will be denied care due to financial difficulties,” Joseph said.

He stressed that full coverage will be provided to those who are unable to afford care and this will be determined by MBS which will be tasked with means testing.

Meanwhile, Joseph also spoke to concerns surrounding the bunker at the cancer centre where radiation therapy is conducted and the fact that it can only remain closed for a maximum of two months.

There is a possibility that, after two months, radiation could leak outside.

The minister confirmed he was aware of the situation and said the Ministry of Health has experts available who will be engaged to assist.