Health Minister Molwyn Joseph confirmed for knighthood

Parliamentary Representative for the St. Mary’s North Constituency and a former cricketer, Molwyn Joseph.

Spread the love













It has been confirmed that Health Minister Molwyn Joseph will be accorded the honour of a knighthood during the ongoing celebrations marking the country’s 39th anniversary of Independence.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the announcement earlier today as he addressed the National Heroes’ Day ceremony.

In June, Browne said the senior Cabinet minister and longtime parliamentarian was deserving of a knighthood.

Meanwhile, the country’s leader also used the occasion to highlight the accomplishments of the country’s six national heroes.

They are Dame Georgina Nellie Robinson, Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Snr, Sir George Walter, Prince Klaas, Sir Lester Bird and Sir Vivian Richards.

Browne also encouraged nationals to follow the heroes’ strength and vigour to surmount the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.