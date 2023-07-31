Health Minister hopes to upgrade clinics to increase hurricane preparedness on the island

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

As the country enters the second month of the 2023 hurricane season, Health Minister Molwyn Joseph outlined some of the efforts undertaken to prepare the country for the next natural disaster, and he said that the next phase of this preparedness plan would be to upgrade the clinics.

Speaking at Parliament last week Thursday, Minister Joseph shared the preparedness plan moving forward.

“The way it is going to work—and the All Saints clinic is being considered now that it’s closed, but it is being repaired and there will be an addition to All Saints, and in that addition, it will have rooms for the nurse or the family to stay over if there is a hurricane,” he said.

The move to upgrade clinics with spaces for stay-over capabilities would be for nurses and medical staff to handle emergencies more easily.

The move to upgrade facilities on the island to deal with hurricane preparedness comes as the government continues to push to reduce the reliance on school compounds as shelters, which the Minister said statistical data retrieved from the public supports.

“We did some research between the National Office of Disaster Services and [the Department of] Environment and found out that for most of the residents of Antigua and Barbuda, they prefer not to go into a government facility, into a school.

“Their preference…is, number one – to stay at home; number two – to stay with a family member; number three – to stay in a church; number four – to stay at a government facility,” he said.

One of the programmes highlighted by the Minister was the Sustainable Island Resources Framework (SIRF) Fund, which has been in place since 2006.

“So, over the last several months, in McKinnons and Cashew Hill in particular, we have financed over 200 homes at low interest rate, so those people have money to fix their homes up to withstand the storms, so they would not have to leave their homes to go into a shelter,” he said, adding that the amount of money loaned thus far equals EC$17 million.

The SIRF Fund is mandated to provide access to funding to the public sector, the private sector (through loans, equity, risk guarantees and insurance), and to non-governmental and community organisations (through grant proposals) in Antigua and Barbuda.