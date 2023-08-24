Health, Environment officials monitor progress of PV systems at health clinics

The Minister of Health, Sir Molwyn Joseph, along with Ambassador Diann Black-Layne, the Director of the Department of Environment (DoE), and Technical Officer Vekash Khan recently visited the clinics in Bendals, Parham, and Swetes to monitor the progress of the installation of photovoltaic (PV) Systems.

A (PV) system is composed of one or more solar panels combined with an inverter and other electrical and mechanical hardware that use energy from the sun to generate electricity.

The “Grid-interactive Solar PV systems for Schools and Clinics in Antigua and Barbuda” project, implemented by the DoE, has equipped these clinics with solar and battery set-up to enhance their resilience and reduce downtime in the event of a power outage.

The clinics can operate under normal conditions during a natural disaster or grid outage with these systems.

The project’s first phase has been completed by installing the systems in these buildings, and six additional buildings will be equipped with solar PV systems under the project.