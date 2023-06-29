Health centre staff stage sit-in

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

About 100 workers at the St John’s Health Centre took industrial action yesterday over a plethora of issues that they said have been unresolved for nearly five years.

According to shop steward Sonya Daniel, the maintenance of vehicles, increases for vehicle gas allowance, and outstanding overtime pay were among the issues raised.

“We are protesting because of lack of payment of overtime since 2018, incentives which have not been paid properly, backpay … and [an increase in the] stipend for travelling because the workers have to go out to different villages [to work],” she said.

According to the shop steward, over 100 workers at the institution were taking the action, and their bargaining union, the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU), has been in negotiations with the government over these concerns for well over a year.