Heads of Antigua’s political parties congratulate Barbados PM on historic win

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he is looking forward to continued collaboration on regional issues with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her government.

Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party won Wednesday’s general election, securing all 30 seats.

Browne tells Observer that the party’s win was not just historic but deserving as well.

After speaking with Mottley this morning, he said “We both acknowledged that there is a lot of work to be done. I pledged to continue to collaborate on regional, hemispheric and international issues”.

Meanwhile, Harold Lovell, Leader of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) congratulated Mottley, noting that the residents of Barbados are satisfied with her leadership.

“I can say that she has certainly distinguished herself as one of the outstanding leaders for this region and for this period. It is clear that the people of Barbados are satisfied with her leadership and they have given her a second mandate. I congratulate her and I wish the people of Barbados well,” he said.