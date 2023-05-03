He is a talent: Sir Viv impressed with young Micah McKenzie

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Young spinner Micah McKenzie has left a lasting impression on many cricket fans have witnessed the recently held Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion, but chief amongst them is former West Indies captain and legendary batsman, Sir Vivian Richards.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Tuesday, Sir Viv expressed delight in watching the Jennings Secondary School student bowl throughout the tournament, with his exploits helping to guide Empire Nation to a first title in the lucrative tournament.

“Certainly, there’s some talent there that I think can go a long way, so I was pretty impressed and especially with the young leg-spinner [Micah McKenzie]. I think he is a talent and someone that I think should go a long way with all the necessary tutoring because at 16 years old and playing against the powerhouse team in the country, Liberta [Blackhawks], he kept his cool. The fielding was very impressive and they brought it on that particular night in terms of the catching,” he said.

McKenzie finished as the tournament’s leading bowler, claiming a total of 17 wickets at an average of 11.59. He snatched four wickets for 16 runs in four overs against Liberta Blackhawks in Saturday night’s final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

McKenzie, the tournament’s leading bowler, claimed a total of 17 wickets at an average of 11.59. (Photo by Johnny JnoBaptiste)

Sir Viv congratulated the Gray’s Farm men on their success but encouraged them to remain vigilant as winning titles could be both a blessing and a curse.

“There is more pressure in winning the second one because all of a sudden you’re a champion. I guess teams like Liberta who would have most certainly been embarrassed that particular night, if they get an opportunity again these are the thought process. What I believe, too, is the fact that winning creates confidence so Empire would feel now that ‘okay, we have got the monkey off our back’. Here is an opportunity now moving forward to go with a little more confidence that they can win big tournaments,” the renowned former player said.

Sir Viv also commended the organisers of the tournament, adding that although there is always room for improvement, they should be pleased with how it has grown.

“To be fair, with what you have now, I think you have to sort of move slowly and I do not believe in that because you think you’re making progress that you start looking at making various changes. There are certainly some things that I think coming out of these tournaments they can run with in the future, but I like the whole concept. We saw it in the beginning, we see where it is now and, to me, it is in a good place,” he said.

Empire Nation defeated Blackhawks by 46 runs to claim the $23,000 winners’ prize.