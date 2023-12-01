HC Karen-Mae Hill elected president of high level committee

- Advertisement -

High Commissioner for Antigua and Barbuda Karen-Mae Hill has been elected president of the Administration and Budget Committee during the Bureau International des Expositions’ (BIE) General Assembly in Paris, France.

The appointment was made on November 28, a release said.

The committee is one of four of the Bureau’s main committees and is comprised of representatives from nine member states to include Andorra, Angola, Bangladesh, Cyprus, France, Gabon, Switzerland and Turkmenistan.

Its main functions are to prepare the annual budget of the BIE and to guarantee compliance with it.

The president of each committee is elected for a period of two years from among the delegates of the member states and is eligible for a second period of two years, without interruption. The presidents of the committees are also the vice-presidents of the General Assembly of the BIE.

The other three committees are the Executive Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Information and Communication Committee.

High Commissioner Hill also completed one term on the Information and Communication Committee, the release added.

Delegates representing the 179 member states of the BIE attended the Assembly which included progress reports on upcoming expos, presentations from candidates for World Expo 2030 and culminated in the overwhelming election of Saudi Arabia as the 2030 host.

The BIE is the intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks and are of non-commercial nature.