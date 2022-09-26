Haynes-Dover Century And Reifer Three-for Propel VIP To Massive Win In Tape Ball T20 League

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Michael Haynes-Dover struck a brilliant 146 not out while Shaquan Reifer bagged three wickets to lead VIP to a convincing 113 runs victory over Sisserou in the LL Supply Ltd, IBSC Tape Ball T20 Summer Classic on Sunday.

Playing in Potters, Dover was in fine form, slamming nine fours and 16 sixes to lead VIP to a massive 240 for one in their allotted 20 overs. He was assisted by Kenrick Scott who struck three fours and six maximums on his way to 70. Malinga Bruney was the pick of the bowlers for the opposition, claiming one for 39 in four overs.

Chasing the intimidating total, Sisserou were restricted to just 127 for nine in their 20 overs with Reifer doing most of the damage, claiming his three victims for just eight runs from four overs, two of which were maidens. Jonathan Wiltshire and Yohan Johnson were the top batsmen for Sisserou with 29 and 25 runs respectively.

Also at Potters, Dredgers defeated TG Welding and Fabrication Underdogs by 86 runs.

Batting first, Dredgers posted 117 for eight in their 20 overs. Javaughn James with 20 not out and Justin Athanaze with 20, were the top performers with the bat. Durpaul Rambrich bagged three wickets for 27 runs, Charanlall Ramjohan snatched two for seven and Navin Baichu claimed two for 29, all bowling for the opposition.

Underdogs were, however, disappointing with the bat and were bowled out for just 31 runs in 10.1 overs. James did the damage with the ball for Dredgers, claiming five wickets for 11 runs in four overs while there were two wickets each for Mike France and Jedediah Martin.

Meanwhile at Powells, Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets defeated PMS by nine wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, PMS could only muster 53 before they were all out in 13.5 overs. Ashfield Weatherhead hit a top score of 14. Tassilo Allen (2/7), Elroy Francis Jr (2/8), Damian Lowenfield (2/11) and Richie Thomas (2/17) all shared in the wickets bowing for the winners.

Bullets reached their target at 57 in just 6.1 overs, losing just one wicket in the process. Demari Benta led the way with 28 not out while Essan Warner made 21 not out.

In the other match played on Sunday, Rackaman Construction Strictly Business defeated Buckley’s 3J’s by 66 runs.

Batting first, Strictly Business posted 142 for nine with Charles James hitting 31. Egbert Phillip picked up two for nine in three overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Buckley’s 3J’s could only get to 76 before they were all out in 12.2 overs. Kerry Mentore did the damage with the ball for Strictly Business, picking up three for 14 in four overs. James (3/2) and Owen Graham (2/11) were also on target for Strictly Business.