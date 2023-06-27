Hayden Walsh Jr’s Five-for and 92 Lead Blackhawks To Two Day Title

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Player of the match and West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh Jr amassed just eight runs short of a century while claiming a five-for to guide defending Two Day champions, Liberta Blackhawks, to first innings triumph over rivals Empire Nation and reclaim their title in the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) competition on Sunday.

Playing at the King George V Ground, Walsh claimed six wickets for 59 runs in 15.2 overs to help restrict Empire to 184 all out after the home team had won the toss and elected to bat. Rasheed Henry top-scored for Empire with 77 off 96 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and two sixes before he was bowled by Karima Gore who finished with two for 34 in nine overs.

Tyrone Williams Jr contributed with 55 at the top of the order with nine fours and a six before he was trapped lbw to Walsh.

In their first innings reply, Blackhawks raised 270 all out in 51.2 overs, building a first innings lead of 86 runs. Walsh struck 10 fours and six sixes on his way to 92 off 67 deliveries. Leeward Islands all-rounder Kofi James contributed with 60 off 69 deliveries with six fours and a six while veteran Kadeem Phillip fell just one run short of a half century at 49 from 66 balls.

There were three wickets each for Tariq Benjamin (3/7) and Justin Athanaze (3/52) bowling for Empire Nation.

Walsh Jr said his main aim was to stay at the crease.

“All I was telling Wilden [the coach] is that all I really wanted to do was to just get in on the pitch and get a few balls in because it is a really good pitch and once you get in whatever happens on that small boundary, you can take them apart,” he said.

Batting for a second time, Empire raised 222 for eight declared a lead of 136. There were two wickets each for Rahkeem Cornwall (2/32), Kofi James (2/36) and Javier Spencer (2/54).

Rakheem Cornwall of the Liberta Blackhawks (left) receives the Two Day championship trophy from president of the cricket association, Leon Rodney

However, it would have taken a minor miracle to bowl out Blackhawks for under 136 with only the final session left to play.

Walsh Jr also credited teammate Kadeem Phillip for the role he played in helping to secure first innings points for Blackhawks.

“I wanted another partner, which I had Michael Greaves coming into the second day but we lost him early but Kadeem came in and the guys were cheering on Kadeem and I think he really stepped up to the plate and gave me a nice partnering role,” he said.

Blackhawks were 60 for two when play ended on the second and final day with Gore not out on 35 and Michael Greaves not out on two from seven deliveries.