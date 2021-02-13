Hayden Walsh Jr: Keacy Carty Told Me To Swing At Everything

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Leeward Islands Hurricanes spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr., said he was told by teammate and batsman Keacy Carty to “swing at everything” when he entered the crease during his team’s close battle with Barbados Pride in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup here on Wednesday.

“I asked him well, Keacy what’s the plan here? And he was like, swing at everything so I just set up myself that anything in the arch then it’s just a free swing. I was just watching the ball as close as possible and once you’re watching the ball you see everything that it does off the pitch and in the air,” he said.

Man-of-the-Match Carty, recorded his maiden List A century, an unbeaten 123 that included nine fours and three sixes on a good pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

However, it was Walsh that turned the match when in the final stages, with an asking rate of close to 14 runs per over, the left-hander smashed three massive sixes of a Chemar Holder over to score 28 off just nine balls which kept the Leeward’s chase of 302 for victory alive.

Twenty-six runs came from the over that helped put Leewards on the path to victory.

Walsh Jr however struggled somewhat with ball, claiming three for 75 in the match.

“Nothing can substitute for match practice and the last time I actually bowled a ball before this was before Christmas and then I had two days of practice before the first game so I am still trying to get into it. I am still confident that I am taking wicket-taking balls and I just need to clean up in the middle,” he said.

In the high-scoring contest, Barbados Pride made 301 for eight and Leeward Islands Hurricanes replied with 305 for six as they reached the target with three balls to spare and picked up their first points of the tournament.