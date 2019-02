A Toyota Allion, property of Lerkisha Hector, has been reported stolen and the public is being asked to look out for the vehicle.



It is silver, registered A44195 and valued $25,000.



Hector said she parked the vehicle on a by-road in Potters Extension on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.



When she returned to the area where she had parked the car, it was not there.



She said she had left cash and several important identification cards in the vehicle.