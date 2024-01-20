‘Have Fun’ and ‘Make Memories’ Schools Basketball Coordinator Tells Young Players on Competition’s Opening Day

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of young basketball players turned out to represent their schools at the opening of the Schools Basketball Competition. (Observer media photos)

By Neto Baptiste

Coordinator of Schools Basketball, Carl “Bowlie” Knight, reminded young players taking part in this year’s competition that the main objective is to have fun while creating long lasting memories with friend, teammates and competitors.

The former national player was addressing the more than 100 student-athletes gathered at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday as action in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Schools Basketball Competition opened with a mini march past and a brief ceremony.

“I just want to commend the principals, coaches and teachers for a fantastic job in getting your schools ready, getting your teams prepared and ready to take part in this tournament. I am extremely pleased and happy to see the turnout we have here this afternoon but I know there are still a number of teams not present and so I can see that this year’s tournament is going to be a successful one,” he said.

Knight also urged players to remain disciplined at all times, even when the odds are seemingly stacked against them.

“I want to say to you this afternoon, while you are representing your schools, don’t get engaged with the officials. When you get here on the court, you come to represent your schools and so you want to do so with a high degree of discipline and sportsmanship so don’t engage the officials because the officials are going to do their best and sometimes we don’t like their best but that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The coordinator commended the players and their officials for representing themselves well on the competition’s opening day.

“School league is not just to play and win a championship, it is for you to play and enjoy yourselves so that when you grow up you can remember the good times you had while you represented your schools and so I want to wish you all the best, God bless you and of course, somebody is going to win,” Knight said.

In the lone match contested on Thursday’s opening day, the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) defeated the Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 33-10 in the secondary schools Mini Boys Division.

Joshua Joseph led the charge for AGS with 11 points while Daijon George contributed with eight points. Dwayne Emanuel was the top scorer for Clare Hall with five points.

Players from the Clare Hall Secondary School Mini Boys team warm up for their opening clash. The Antigua Grammar School gets ready for their game against Clare Hall Secondary School.

Coordinator of Schools Basketball, Carl “Bowlie” Knight.