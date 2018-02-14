Hatton Woman Charged With Firearm Offences

Police have arrested and charged 34yr-old Lois Aloma Stanislaus-Santana of Union Road Hatton, with Importation of a firearm and Transferring a firearm. Theses offences occurred between the 9th March, 2017 and 20th January, 2018. It is alleged that she is linked to the firearm, which ended up in the hands of convicted Bargain Center Supermarket manager, Kurt Micheal of Cedar Valley.

Michael was found with the firearm inside his vehicle on January 20th, at Grays Farm, during a stop and search by police. He was convicted and fined a total of $20,000 in the Court. She is expected before the Court on Wednesday.