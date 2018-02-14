Hatton Woman Charged With Firearm Offences

Police have arrested and charged 34yr-old Lois Aloma Stanislaus-Santana of Union Road Hatton, with Importation of a firearm and Transferring a firearm. Theses offences occurred between the 9th March, 2017 and 20th January, 2018. It is alleged that she is linked to the firearm, which ended up in the hands of convicted Bargain Center Supermarket manager, Kurt Micheal of Cedar Valley.
Michael was found with the firearm inside his vehicle on January 20th, at Grays Farm, during a stop and search by police. He was convicted and fined a total of $20,000 in the Court. She is expected before the Court on Wednesday.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 4.1.2; HTC One Build/JZO54K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/64.0.3282.137 Mobile Safari/537.36