Hat-tricks for Lewis and Gonsalves in Schools Football League

Princess Margaret Secondary (PMS) beat the St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) three goals to one in the Under-14 Boys Division of the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean School League Competition.

This was thanks to three strikes from Mario Lewis who scored in the 5’, 41’, and 50’ minutes of the match.

Joshua James scored the solitary goal for the losers in the 6’ minute.

Other games in the Under-14 Division saw Ottos Comprehensive default to All Saints Secondary School, and St Mary’s Secondary School defaulting to Clare Hall Secondary School.

The male Under-20 competition, defending champions ABICE suffered a crushing defeat at the hands SJA, losing 3-1.

Eroy Gonsalves registered a hat-trick in the 8’ 13’ and 51’ minutes of play for SJA.

Shayan Hastings scored in the 56’ minute to pull one back for the ABICE side.

The match between Irene B Williams Secondary School and Clare Hall Secondary School was quite entertaining, with Irene B going two nil in the first 15 minutes of play thanks to goals from Railique Browne.

Clare Hall Secondary School then fired back to score a goal in the 26’ minute from the boot of Omarie Thomas.

With the scoreline reading two-one at half time, it was Amos Christian of CHSS whose strike drew them with Irene B in the 40’ minute.

However, Antonio Campbell scored the winner in the 57’ minute to give the Irene B Williams School a three-two win.