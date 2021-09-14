Happy Kids store burglarised for second time in weeks

By Shermain Bique-Charles

There was nothing to be ‘happy’ about on Sunday morning, when the owner of the Happy Kids store discovered his business place had been burgled. Again.

Elie Saoud, manager and owner of the shop which is the country’s leading supplier of school uniforms, said dozens of school bags were stolen from his Nevis Street outlet over the weekend.

It is the second time the shop has been hit by thieves in just three weeks.

“I received a call from my neighbour on Nevis Street, telling me that she recognised some suspicious activity on her backyard camera. I tried to log on to my camera and realised somebody messed with it,” he explained.

Saoud said he “rush down to town”, to find that the place had been ransacked and several items were missing.

“He walked with a lot of SwissGear bags, in addition to the cheaper brand. He walked with about 25 bags. He also filled shopping bags with school uniforms and socks,” Saoud explained, referring to the perpetrator.

While it was too early to count the cost, Saoud said the robbery was a great loss to his business, especially in these hard economic times.

The distraught businessman is urging residents not to buy schoolbags or uniforms from anyone without the authority to sell this merchandise.

Police confirmed they received a report of an alleged break-in and are carrying out further investigations.