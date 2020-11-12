Happy eighth anniversary Antigua Toastmasters Club – “Where leaders are made”

Spread the love













“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you” – anonymous.

“Over two years ago, I challenged myself to try something different, step out of my comfort zone. I was looking for an environment where the atmosphere was stress free and conducive to growth and development,” says Morvette Thomas, a pastoral worker at Holy Family Cathedral.

“Antigua Toastmasters Club was the right fit! It was an investment in my self-development to become a better speaker, leader and communicator, learn new skills and widen my network of professionals.

“All of this helped to enhance my pastoral ministry as catechetical educator, youth leader, an advocate for youth and young adults, a parent of young adults, and my ministry with parents, just to name a few of my many responsibilities.

“On Thursdays from 6-8pm, the investment in my personal and professional journey pays dividends through the Toastmasters’ Education programme called Pathways.

“This learning tool allows access to over 300 practical workplace and personal skills to include: interview preparation, meeting management, leadership development, project management, conflict resolution, among others.

“In 2019 – 2020 I served in the leadership role as Sergeant-At-Arms and I am presently the 2020-2021 Vice President of Membership.

“Having challenged myself to take a leap into something new, the Toastmasters environment has assisted, motivated and enhanced my confidence at becoming better at who I am and what I do. What about you? Antigua Toastmasters Club is here for you!”

Email [email protected] for more information.