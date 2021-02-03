Happy birthday to newest centenarian

Spread the love













Ms Millicent Violetta Joseph, also known as Ashby, was born on February 2 1921 to Adela Francis and James Joseph, in Parham Town. She moved to Seaview Farm and then to Freeman’s Village until recently, where she relocated to Tindale Road and currently resides.

She is mother to 10 children: Cyril Samuel, Dornell and Gloria Ferris and one other whose name unknown (all deceased), and Victor Gore, Cordella Ferris Parker, Gweneth Ferris Pelle, Wilda Ferris Chatman, Rhona Ferris and Sylvester Ferris.

Ms Joseph worked on the loco line for many years, cutting sugarcane. She was also a farmer and wood cutter. She is a faithful member of the Freeman’s Village Methodist Church and ensured that all her children attended church on Sundays and participated in church activities.

She currently has 28 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren and was a caring grandmother to all her grandchildren and did her very best to instill values in them.

Her favourite song is “What a friend we have in Jesus”. The beginning of a day for Ms Joseph starts with prayers and thanking the Creator for life.

Her favourite foods are fungi, fish and cassava.

Ms Joseph was a caregiver to many people in the village and was the life of the party, usually the first on the dance floor. Ms Joseph was also a strict disciplinarian, who gave her children a specific time to get home and they were not allowed to leave the house without Cordella, their eldest sister.

Joseph remains surrounded by the love of her immediate and church family.