Happy 103rd birthday Zena Doobay

An Ottos woman will today mark her 103rd birthday. A celebration for Zena Doobay of Baxter Street – who was born in Guyana on May 13 1920 – will begin at 10am Saturday.

Doobay was the second of 21 children by her father. Her mother, whose parents went to Guyana on the indentured slave ship from India, died in childbirth after giving birth to 10 of the 21 children. Doobay is the only survivor of that set.

She grew up with her grandmother who, with the support of her father, sent her to school. She got married to Nathaniel Small the day after school closed, the year before she wrote her school leaving exams. She bore three children, the first of whom tragically died while still a baby.

Doobay’s maternal grandmother Rebecca La Rose taught her embroidery – making decorative pillow cases, knitting chair backs, doilies for centre tables, scrap mats and patchwork sheets. She in turn taught this at a primary school.

Her second and third jobs were renting bicycles and being a dedicated wife to her husband who passed away at an early age. She supported her family by selling ice pops (‘sucka bubby’) and finger foods. She also did farming, planting peppers and vegetables. She loved to make local wine and fruits for cake from gooseberries and star fruit; these were in high demand at Christmas.

“She loves to sing,” a relative said. “Her favourite song is Onward Christian Soldiers. She also loves to listen to Jim Reeves. One would think she is trying to out-sing him, especially when she hears ‘I’ll fly away’.

“She is still a member of the Presbyterian Church in Guyana even though she resides in Antigua. Before she became wheelchair bound she visited the SJPC church a few times.

“Family Feud is one of her favourite TV shows. She also enjoys watching Judge Judy. Presently she spends her day doing Word Search, finishing one book in just about a week. She doesn’t wear spectacles.

“Even though slow to recall, she does recall events and relates it to those who lend an ear. She still assists in peeling onions, garlic and preparing the seasoning for cooking. Her favourite dish is string beans and shrimp,” the relative added.

Doobay has four grand-children, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She presently resides with her eldest granddaughter Candace Woodruff.

Asked what advice she’d like to pass on to the younger generation, as to how they could live to a ripe old age as she has, she said they should maintain a healthy relationship with God, as without His guiding hand she would not have been able to achieve such a milestone.