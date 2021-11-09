24.7 C
The Big Stories

Happy 102nd birthday

0
0

Mary Letang, known to all as “Baby,” was born on November 9, 1919, to Annie Joseph and Wilmott Brown, in the hills of Lamberton, Bendals.

Mary lost her mother at a tender age, and never knew her.

She was raised and cared for by her aunt, who taught her to work hard at an early age and to be independent.

In her adult years, she became the mother of seven children, four of whom are now decreased. She was married once.

Mary has worked hard all her life. In fact, up to four years ago, she was still at her counter attending to her customers.

 Her children tell of her meting out tough love and discipline to them, but never failing to provide for them, even when it meant that she would go without food.

She is quite the happy national treasure, surrounded by her surviving children, grandchildren, great, great, great grands, many nieces and nephews. She is also the last surviving member of all her siblings.

She has a sharp memory, and is quite in touch with all that is going on around her.

Mary Letang…. A phenomenal woman! May God ever bless her!

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

