Happy 102nd birthday to Hermena Winifred Goodwin

An All Saints woman is today celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Hermena Winifred “Winnie” Joseph Goodwin was born on December 28 1920 as told to her by her mother, however her official date of birth was recorded by the midwife as January 10 1921. In those days most children were born at home and the birth would not have been recorded until the midwife visited the area.

She was born on the historic Betty’s Hope Estate to Clementina Benjamin and Edward Joseph and was the last of four children for her mother — the only girl — and the first of seven children for her father.

Her father Edward emigrated from Antigua to Cuba in search of work before she was born so she did not meet him until later in life. At nine months old she went to live with her paternal grandmother in English Harbour, but returned to her mother’s care when she was four and resided at Pares Village. However, because there wasn’t a school in Pares, she attended the All Saints School from the age of five and stayed with her Aunt Louisa Benjamin in All Saints.

After completing Sixth Standard in her teen years she decided to follow her dream to become a seamstress, against her mother’s insistence that she should complete school. Her mom gave in and made arrangements for her to be trained in St John’s by a lady known as Miss Baby.

At age 17 Winnie embarked on the journey to becoming a seamstress, leaving Pares Village at 5am every day and walking nine miles to St John’s to attend classes with Miss Baby on the corner of Redcliffe Street and Corn Alley and returning home by 6pm.

So passionate was she about her future career that she would practice on her own during her spare time. She laughed as she recalled her first attempt at making her own underwear which on trying it on turned out to be too tight.

One year later, her brother Arnold bought her a sewing machine from Shoul’s and she started sewing for people in her village. She designed dresses including wedding gowns and over the years she was able to make gowns for her two daughters and one of her granddaughters. She made school uniforms and other clothing for her children and grandchildren and she often boasts about her ability to construct clothing without the use of patterns.

In the late 1930s to early 1940s her skills afforded her the opportunity to work at Lyons Estate where she made and fitted dresses for the Goodwin family of Canada who resided there. In the 1960s she was employed by the Studio on Cross Street where she proved to be one of their best seamstresses and again was highly involved in the construction of elaborate designs to include gowns for Carnival Queen.

In the early 1940s she met her husband Ashwell “Affie” Goodwin who fell for her almost immediately. Eventually they became a couple and got married at the St John’s Cathedral on September 30 1942.

They had seven children — two girls and five boys — but her husband also had five other children who she embraced and loved as her own. They resided in Christian Hill until 1960 when she moved the family to Matthew’s Road, All Saints, after separating from her husband.

With the help of her two eldest children who contributed to the household by leaving school early to find work, and with the assistance of other family members and friends, the family was able to settle in All Saints where she resides to this day.

In 1983 Winnie was able to travel to Cuba to meet her father and siblings. This was facilitated by her nephew Ambassador George Junie Goodwin who was studying in Cuba at the time. While there he attended a function and was introduced to a man from Antigua.

It was during their conversation that the gentleman mentioned that he had a daughter and as they spoke further Junie realised that the daughter he was referring to was his Aunt Winnie. As a result, where she thought that she had no siblings left after losing her brother Arnold the year prior, it turned out that she was not alone and that there were six more in Cuba along with nieces and nephews.

Winnie ensured that all of her children were educated as well as possible. Both of her girls attended private school while all of the boys attended public school. She ensured that all of the boys learned a trade and that the girls were educated well enough so that they could seek out employment as professionals. From her came an airline communications supervisor, a teacher, a mason, a crane operator, a plumber, a printer, a taxi and car rental operator, and businessmen. She worked to ensure that her children could all be independent.

Winnie loves to be entertained and is a great dancer. Her trip to Cuba revealed to her where the talent came from and it was definitely from her father. When they put the music on they danced together and she remarked that he was a brilliant dancer. She also enjoyed attending singing meetings where she would win prizes for being the best singer. These meetings would take place at the different estates.

She also recalls dressing up in white at Easter time and attending church and Sunday school. She loved to recite her Golden Text and was always elated when she received a gold star for getting it right.

She also recalls the different dances that she would attend on August Monday and Tuesday, many of which were held in Glanvilles at the field near to St Stephen’s Anglican Church.

Winnie is an awesome grandmother and to most of her grandchildren she is the third parent where she was instrumental in their upbringing. Some of her great grandchildren have also benefitted from being in her care as well. She loves them all and would go out of her way to ensure that they were all happy and cared for.

Having an eye for fashion she paid attention to detail. Naturally she loves to dress and is admired by many whenever she steps out to go to church or some other event. For her, getting ready to go out is an art where she would first select her outfit ensuring that she has the best hat, shoes and accessories to match.

This ritual usually takes place the day before the event but if it is a wedding or some other special event, this activity could occur weeks before. Once she is dressed and ready to go she ensures that she applies a little spritz of perfume.

She also enjoyed cooking and baking where her specialty was fungi and shad, lentil rice, bread pudding and potato pudding. She also has her favourite foods which include potato pancake, soups, and vanilla and rum and raisin ice cream. She is not a drinker but she loves Ponche Cuba occasionally.

These days she amuses herself by watching Judge Judy and Justice TV as well as watching the news on ABS TV. She also enjoys listening to Healthy Living and Old Time Something on Observer Radio, programmes on Radio Lighthouse and Sly J on ZDK.

She also enjoys watching African movies as well as plays, especially the ones put on by the police drama group which she attended every year up until 2019. Had it not been for the pandemic she probably would have still wanted to attend in person.

When asked what was the key to a long life, her words were “Go to church, read your Bible and don’t stay out late at night”.