Happy 100th birthday to Mrs Enid Maudina Warner-Beazer of Barbuda

Biography by Mrs Beazer’s Family

A matriarch, wife, mother, grandmother, farmer, businesswoman: “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. She is like the merchants’ ships; she bringeth her food from afar.” Proverbs 31:10-14 (KJV)

Life is worth celebrating! It is nothing short of amazing to witness the matriarch of our family celebrate a century milestone. To see Mrs Beazer, wrap her arms around her great great grandson is nothing short of phenomenal.

Mrs Enid Beazer was born on January 6, 1922, to Vivian Warner and Florence Warner. She married Tyril Beazer and they had five beautiful children: Daphne Beazer, Keith Beazer, Avril Beazer, Myrna Beazer and Valerie Beazer-Thomas. Their union was also blessed with 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

The number 100 is just that – a number; for Mrs Beazer is as sharp as a tack! She tells the most amazing stories. With five children, 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, it is an honour to document her life.

Mrs Beazer carries many names but the most treasured of them all is Mother. Mrs Beazer is a firm believer in the family institution. She adores her family and would do anything to see her family prosper. She always made the tough decisions to make sure her offspring had a good life.

She was a tray lady. In Barbuda, ambitious women would have a tray on their heads or at their sides, selling bits and pieces to supplement their family’s income. Mrs Beazer was a savvy businesswoman in her younger days. She sold candies, snacks and sucka bubby on the government wall outside the Holy Trinity School compound. She targeted the most loyal customers any business could wish for – schoolchildren. She marks your face to make sure you remained loyal to her.

She believed, like most Barbudans, in cultivating their own food. She practiced farming by going to ‘grung’ (farm plot) with her mother and her husband. They grew their provision, peas and reared their goats. At home they kept the yard fowl to supply them with fresh eggs and meat. She always insists on a good diet. Stale food or leftovers were never a thing in her house, especially having her grandkids stop by.

Being married to her husband was the joy of her life. She took her responsibility of being a housewife very seriously. She loved and cherished her husband. He could never leave her yard unkempt – his clothes were always well washed and pressed to perfection.

She is a devoted Christian woman. She lives by the mantra, ‘there is nothing too good for God’. She attends the Barbuda Holy Trinity Anglican Church, and Harvest Sunday is one of her favourite church celebrations as she gets to give something and wear her Sunday best. You see, Mrs. Beazer can dress well. Each outfit she wears must have a hat and some jewellery. She’s one of the community’s best dressed women.

At 100 years, Mrs Beazer is still going strong. Her life and her story tell us that life should be lived while we are alive.