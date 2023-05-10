Happy 100th birthday, Sister Ellen Meade

- Advertisement -

A Montserrat-born woman today becomes the country’s newest centenarian.

Mary Elizabeth Ellen Helen Meade was born in Cork Hill on the emerald isle on May 10 1923. She migrated to Antigua in 1944 and dedicated much of her life as a young woman to the development of the Pentecostal church movement.

Ellen Meade married Daniel Robert Meade on December 12 1945 at the Pilgrim Holiness Church on the corner of Bishopsgate and Popeshead streets.

Along with her husband and many of the early pioneers of the movement, she worked to establish the Pentecostal church by conducting Sunday school and open-air services which attracted many people.

Her husband died after 59 years of marriage, and two of Meade’s children also preceded her in death – one tragically.

Today, her seven other children are Reuben Duberry, Joy Rose Meade-Sheppard, Wingrove Meade, Keithley Meade, Jason Meade, Aleta Meade-Allen, and Ineta Meade-Dublin. She also has a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sister Ellen continues to be a passionate member of the St John’s Pentecostal (SJPC) Church. She is proud of the fact that she has done her part and is also proud of what the church has become today. She gives thanks to the pastors, past and present, and the early members who worked to grow the church.

She said her wish is to see the church continue on its original path of seeking out and convincing people to believe and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ as their Saviour.