Hanging on to hope: Family optimistic that remains found are not Shamar Harrigan

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The family of missing autistic teen, Shamar Harrigan, said they will not give up the search for him, despite the discovery of human remains along with some of his personal effects.

On Monday morning, relatives plus members of local NGO the Blue Dragonfly Foundation, the police and their K9 Unit, and other volunteers conducted a search in the Willikies area where the 19-year-old’s clothes, shoes, and backpack—items he was last seen wearing—were discovered south of the Willikies salt pond.

Following a more concentrated search of the area, human skeletal remains were found, causing the family to become distraught and overwhelmed.

However, Shamar’s sister Shauntelle Barton told Observer yesterday that the family remained optimistic.

“We are waiting for forensic DNA results to see whether it is actually Shamar, but as a family unit, we are thinking ‘no’ despite finding his belongings in the area,” she stated.

Meanwhile, police officials have begun their investigations into the details regarding the remains found at the scene.

In a press release, Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney commended the public’s efforts for assisting with the search, but appealed to the public to continue supporting the family at this time and to exercise patience.

Observer sought further information from the police force’s Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas, about the next steps but was unable to reach him up to press time.

Barton said it was the statement by Commissioner Rodney that gave the family the belief that Shamar was still alive.

Harrigan has been missing since November 14, which has led to multiple searches conducted by both air and land. A $5,000 reward was also offered by the St Phillip’s North Member of Parliament Sir Robin Yearwood.

Barton said that the family was thankful for everyone’s efforts so far in the search.